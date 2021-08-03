Don't Worry, World Isn't Coming to an End

If you were to pick up the newspaper and read the front page, or if you were to go to your usual internet site and read what passes for the daily news, you might be terrified. It would seem as if the world was coming to an end.

To choose only a few of the biggest stories, there was the pandemic, which is supposed to be like an epidemic only far more wide-reaching and far more deadly. Day after day, month after month, the virus spread until it seemed as if the end of the human race was upon us.

Then there was Russia-Trump “collusion,” whatever that meant. Supposedly our president, sworn to protect us under the Constitution, had sold us out to the evil Red Menace.If he had sold us out, who was left to protect us?

It was never clear just what he had done, but he had done something, and it was bad.

Then there was Chinese and Russian hacking of our cyber systems that now run most of our lives. This was a bit like The Terminator, only worse. These robots were under the control of The Evil Empire.

We knew very well what the Chinese and Soviet evil empires had done to their own people. What on earth would they do to us? The whole human race would be sent to Siberia and would die of starvation and hypothermia.

Then there was mass rioting in the cities and towns of the United States of America, all due to a massive attack by the Ku Klux Klan, which had infiltrated the supposed law enforcement agencies of the U.S. and turned them into the American version of Hitler’s Gestapo and SS.

There was the “insurrection” of January 6, 2021. A massive “armed gang” of Hitler’s dupes had marched to and seized the U.S. Capitol. A fascist dictatorship was clearly next in line.

But look at the world, my friend. The virus is still here. But it is fading fast. Thanks to brilliant work by America’s drug companies and by the Trump and Biden administrations, thanks to the willingness of the citizenry to mask their faces, we’re heading to salvation — or so it seems.

The Russia-Trump collusion was like Watergate. Something terrible had happened but no one knew what it was. After months, maybe years, of investigations and hearings, absolutely nothing — that’s right, zero — was turned up.

Nor does there appear to be a Soviet-Chinese plot to take over America and send us all to the salt mines.

And what about the police-KKK enterprise to re-enslave the Black population? Another phony.

Yes, there were killings by police that should never have happened. But it turned out that the police were almost as clean as a hound’s tooth about racism. Not perfect.

Roughly 98% of violent homicides of Black men by other human beings were done by other Black men.

Black lives definitely do matter. There’s no doubt about that. But they apparently matter a great deal more to the police than to Black gang members.

I could go on and on.

It turned out that most of the “armed” invaders of the Capitol January 6, 2021, were not armed at all.

Some of these threats are real. Just for myself, I don’t see any end to the Chinese/Russian attacks on our cybersecurity. The militant danger of China is real. The violence of American cities seems to be endless.

But newspapers scare people. That’s what they are for. Please don’t let them ruin your day — or night.

Ben Stein is a writer, an actor, and a lawyer who served as a speechwriter in the Nixon administration as the Watergate scandal unfolded. He began his unlikely road to stardom when director John Hughes as the numbingly dull economics teacher in the urban comedy, "Ferris Bueller's Day Off." Read more more reports from Ben Stein — Click Here Now.

