America the Best Entity God Ever Created

I love Korean food. there is a large "Koreatown" here in Los Angeles.

I used to eat there a few times a week, mostly to enjoy Korean barbecue beef.

About five years ago, a close friend and I were eating at a place called Baekjeong.

We had a very pleasant server. She was a startling beauty.

A few weeks after we met her, she was struck by a hit-and-run driver and thrown in the air, landing on her face. She was in the hospital for months. My wife and I visited her in the hospital. She had a welter of stitches and tubes all over. But she recovered and went back to work.

Then, by an evil stroke of fate, she was struck by a hitand-run driver again. Her life was saved by the fine work of paramedics and doctors, and after a long stay in the hospital, she was back at work.

This woman has suffered terribly.

But she will win a lawsuit and have money for the first time in her life. What will she do?

She will teach in a Vietnamese neighborhood to Vietnamese kids about how great America is. She told me this story with tears in her eyes, and I had tears in my eyes.

Because, as I always say, America is the best entity God ever created.

America is the golden land, where humankind for the first time could realize his or her talents without being under the thumb of a ruling class who got there by inheritance and not by talent. America was the place where humankind would, by genius, creativity, and hard work, become the best he or she could be — what God intended him or her to be.

Now, to be sure, there were giant exceptions. Blacks, captured by other Blacks in Africa, could be sold to Arab slave brokers, who then sold them to English slave traders, and then were brought to America and sold into slavery here.

Some were hardworking and talented and could, by work and thrift, buy their own freedom, and then they bought other Blacks to be their slaves.

A huge civil war was fought in America between states which approved of slavery and those that did not. It was, by far, the worst event in American history. But when it was done, something unheard of in history had happened.

The dominant race in a large nation had fought the bloodiest war in its history to free the subservient class. And they got nothing at all out of it except for doing the right thing.

Now, there was also terrible discrimination against Native Americans, Asians, Jews, and Latinos. But here we are in 2022, about 250 years after 1776, and America has fully lived up to the promise made in 1776.

Yes, we have problems.

We face two implacable foes, communists and fascists.

We have Muslim and other terrorists. We have roaring inflation, the same phenomenon that led to Nazism.

We have a wildly biased and unfree media. But we have just passed through a pandemic. Many died, but it did not lead to a wholesale downturn. God willing, there will not be another Great Depression.

There is a brutal war in Ukraine, complete with typical Russian-style mass rapes. But that war has not spread to the rest of the world, thanks to the great courage and energy of Western allies.

America is prosperous. No one, or almost no one, goes to bed hungry at night, contrary to the lies of various fundraisers. This still is the golden land. The tears in my friend’s eyes, the tears in my eyes, are for a true miracle of God. And that miracle’s name is America.

Ben Stein is a writer, an actor, and a lawyer who served as a speechwriter in the Nixon administration as the Watergate scandal unfolded. He began his unlikely road to stardom when director John Hughes hired him as the numbingly dull economics teacher in the urban comedy, "Ferris Bueller's Day Off." Read more more reports from Ben Stein — Click Here Now.

