Stand Up Against Elites in the Corridors of Power

Who are Elites? Where are the corridors of power?

Oxford English Dictionary defines elite as "belonging to a group of people in society that is small in number but powerful and with a lot of influence because they are rich, intelligent, etc."

In America, it’s the "etc." in the definition that matters; "rich, intelligent" are not primary in describing today’s elites, and "small in number" is an elastic term. Conversely, "powerful" and "a lot of influence" leap forward as the defining attributes of our current batch of elites.

And we can add this: today’s "elites" misuse their power-influence by thinking they are better and know more than the rest of us; hence, we plebians should obediently accept their opinions and/or dictates.

Some elites are known, but all (including dangerous "unknowns") reside in only a few corridors of power:

Some corridors of "power-influence" are minor. Entertainment/sports "stars" continuously spout about subjects outside their professions, but only gullible people listen. Unfortunately, "gullible" is growing.

Big business tycoon-elites wield serious cultural influence via money and connections — lobbying for government favors ("Crony Capitalism") should be unlawful. These elites are injurious because their influence is usually cloaked from public awareness.

Next-up in power-influence are big media elite — mainstream and high-tech/social. Deliberately spewing false or biased misinformation is endemic here. For the unsuspecting populace this massively misused power is exceedingly damaging. Unfortunately, "unsuspecting" is skyrocketing.

Nonprofit, Thinktank, and Non-Government-Organization elites play major roles in destroying local, state, and federal autonomy. Tactics include training/paying community agitators — Barrack Obama’s nonprofit is in high-gear here — and financially/deceitfully influencing every-level elections.

The education corridor is where power-influence instigates actual force. By law (force) children must attend formal schooling. Most go to public (government/school board/teacher/teacher union-dictated) schools. Private schools are options, but curricula are decided by administrators.

Youngsters of all ages have malleable minds, and absent physical chains the power of ideas is the most puissant power of all. Furthermore, ponder this: physical chains shackle only the body; the mind is still be free to remember, think, dream, and hope.

Shackling a vulnerable mind with deleterious ideas that twist life-serving knowledge, history, reasoning/judging skills, (and sexual identity!) into indoctrination tools for controlling thought and instituting behavior is, perhaps, a worse evil than physical restraint.

Finally, we reach the highest corridor of unmitigated pure power populated by government officials from mayors, governors, and all-level bureaucrats to congressional legislators and the U.S. president dictating — via unconstitutional regulations and unconstitutional legislative-executive (order) laws — everything from permission to build a deck on one’s home to mandates like universal mask-wearing.

Government officials have constitutional authority to protect individual rights of citizens, to enforce laws assuring those rights, and power to defend the country against external aggression and/or internal fraud and crime. They do not have authority to mandate and meddle the way today’s governmental officials qua elites do. (Judges need inclusion here, too, for many of these elites are tainting "justice" with personal/political agendas.)

So! Today’s American elites (many in lockstep with global elites) are 1. people in entertainment-sport spotlights, 2. business tycoons, 3. a variety of media-tech players, 4. nonprofit/Thinktank/NGO activists, 5. educators, 6. government officials/employees/judges (elected or not) — No. 6 being most tyrannical.

We the people can dismiss entertaining elites, but the other four are truly devastating to the wellbeing of the entire citizenry. To counterattack their power-influence we must seize the moral high ground and go all-out to banish the influence of these elites — none of whom can operate effectively without government protection or cooperation — delete most federal agencies, and remove dictatorial government elites from power positions.

To accomplish this we must understand how media-tech people lie-manipulate news/ information/communication; business leaders enjoy financial-cultural power via political pull; nonprofits, Thinktanks and NGOs invade self-government; teachers indoctrinate-distort innocent minds; and government officials issue blatantly monstrous dictates — all of these elites acting without penalty or shame regarding their clearly immoral behavior.

For this we must understand morality itself.

MORALITY, IMMORALITY, AMORALITY

Random House American Dictionary:

Morality: conformity to the rules of right conduct; moral or virtuous conduct.

Immorality: immoral quality, character, or conduct; wickedness; vice.

Amorality: neither moral nor immoral. [OED is more specific: Amoral — not within the sphere of moral sense; not to be characterized as either good or bad; non moral.]

Morality, then, refers to a system of standards for virtuous conduct and "right" behavior, and immorality wickedly breaks "right" and "virtuous" behavioral standards.

The first two concepts — morality and immorality — are well understood. The third one — amorality — is largely misunderstood but crucial to comprehend.

Amorality is a psychological state where there are no "right-virtuous" standards to follow ... or betray. No right. No wrong.

If there is no moral standard regarding truth, for example, then lying cannot be wrong because there is nothing to be wrong about. A million motives can prompt immoral lying-cheating-stealing, etc. by anyone, but it is lust for financial, intellectual, or political power that motivates power-lusting elites, and the cumulative societal amoral apathy of Americans in general is what lets them do it brazenly without shame ... or penalty.

America as a lawful constitutional nation was affixed to a brilliantly designed philosophical-moral compass constructed from the gravitational magnets of liberty and individualism. No power-luster who manipulates or forces any citizen to accept or obey their illegal and/or immoral behavior can last without whole-culture abandonment of this moral compass.

Psychological aberrations of amorality practiced by favored-business, media-tech, nonprofit-Thinktank-NGO, public-educator, and bureaucratic elites cannot exist without amoral political elites and public acceptance.

Since amorality provides shelter for illegality and immorality, elected and appointed elites must be prosecuted for lawlessness (destroying government-related correspondence, taking bribes for giving political influence, getting perks/kickbacks from countries receiving "aid," mandates, deep-state meddling) and ousted from positions for immoral (lying-cheating-bribing-indoctrinating) behavior.

If a free, independent life is the constitutional and moral right for each American individually, there can be zero toleration for elites who exert manipulative, financial, or physical power over any of us.

Speak. Resist. Challenge. Act. Now.