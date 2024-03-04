Why the Constitution Should Be Our Common Secular Bible

Although most of the original colonists who became the first Americans were from Europe and followed the Christian religion, that creed is no longer the prevailing moral guide for millions of contemporary Americans who have over a period of 200-plus years become a myriad mix of very different religious persuasions based on very different precepts.

Today, Christians have the Bible (containing both the Old and New Testaments), Jews have the Torah and Holy Scriptures (the Old Testament), Muslims have the Quran, Buddhists have the prophet’s teachings collected into the Tripitakas, and Hindus have the Veda scriptures.

In addition, there undoubtedly are dozens more spirituality-oriented books that provide principles and practices for American citizens to follow for a satisfying personal life.

Until recently, most have followed a “live and let live” policy of respect and tolerance regarding differences in individual values and behavior.

Today, amid harsh divisions arising largely from religious beliefs and political differences, the traditional United States melting pot is clearly no longer melting into a shared identity of “Americanism” the way it used to do. In fact, we now live in a country of Divided States.

Question: What can rational Americans of any and all religious or political persuasions do to rectify this dire divisive situation that threatens the liberty of all?

Answer: Repair to the United States Constitution.

The Constitution, itself, must become the one shared and equal-for-everyone “Secular Bible” that protects all civil rights of every American by objective law. This historically-first philosophical document of individual rights and protection under codified laws via its various Articles, Bill of Rights, and Amendments is the only set of principles that can save America as a nation of liberty for each and every individual regardless of personal context or persuasion.

In short, it protects the rights for Americans to say and/or do anything they wish as long as they do not interfere with the rights of other Americans. Period.

But ... of all the dangers (and there are many!) government now poses to individual citizens, attacks and restraints on the First Amendment should be of utmost importance for religious individuals of any and all persuasions because it guarantees free speech and separation of church and state.

Free speech is demonstrably threatened and often denied officially by mandate — a nice word for dictate — by the fast-growing authoritarian tyranny of America’s government bodies both federal and state (elected legislators and unelected bureaucrats alike) as well as the entire education sector.

Separation of church and state is also threatened by certain religious groups who strive to turn their religious views and practices into secular law that will force their behavioral patterns upon all people regardless of others’ chosen but differing moral-behavioral value systems either religious or nonreligious.

By adhering to the First Amendment all citizens can have their say about anything and everything without censor as well as practice their chosen personal moral system as they wish.

Question: What can “average” Americans do that will bring them together and work to reverse the religious-political divide and fight the common enemy that is our domestic government?

Answer: Americans the country over create or join book clubs, Bible study groups, joint cooking evenings, car-tech events, etc. to discuss subjects and ideas, share knowledge, and debate respectfully with neighbors, friends, and colleagues. Now, we can create “Constitution Clubs” to study “inalienable rights” and challenge government and school officials via citizen-groups that will carry weight by numbers alone.

Deep patriotic camaraderie may also develop between differing group members as they identify fundamental values that can open mental doors for understanding and knowledge to be judged rationally without emotions getting in the way because the Constitution is impartial.

Demanding strict adherence to the Constitution by all government bodies will also prevent special-interest groups, lobbyists, and elites from using government power to improperly formalize into law behavior and constraints (and even language!) that they wish to force on the populace for their own personal gain whether financial or dictatorial. This practice by elites both in government and the private sector is endemic now.

It should be understandable to all that in the end only the United States Constitution can become the shared-communal-secular “Bible” to guide concerned citizens at this crucial and pivotal point in time because it protects all Americans. Without it, all other sacred documents will be dashed into oblivion by the heavy boot of powerful government agents who seek to use oppression rather than support guarantees of freedom.

This thoroughly evil authoritarian process is already well underway and increasing exponentially every day. One document, alone, can help all Americans work together for today’s pressing common cause, which is freedom from coercion by those who would enslave us no matter who we are or what we personally believe.