×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: zelenskyy

Zelenskyy Says Russia Must Be Forced to Take Part in Peace Talks

Zelenskyy Says Russia Must Be Forced to Take Part in Peace Talks
(Getty)

Monday, 07 November 2022 05:58 PM EST

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Monday it was vital to oblige Russia to participate in "genuine" peace talks, describing the country as a destabilizing force on a range of issues, including climate change.

In his nightly video address, Zelenskyy decried "Russia's destabilizing influence" as the world confronted war, energy and food crises, and what he called the destruction of customary international relations. The climate agenda, he said, was "really suffering" but could not be "put on hold."

"So anyone serious about the climate agenda must also be serious about the need to immediately stop Russian aggression, restore our territorial integrity, and force Russia into genuine peace negotiations," Zelenskyy said.

An adviser to Zelenskyy earlier said Ukraine was ready for talks with a Russian leader, but not President Vladimir Putin. The Washington Post said at the weekend that the Biden administration was encouraging Ukraine's leaders to signal openness to talks. 

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Monday it was vital to oblige Russia to participate in "genuine" peace talks, describing the country as a destabilizing force on a range of issues, including climate change.In his nightly video address, Zelenskyy decried...
zelenskyy
150
2022-58-07
Monday, 07 November 2022 05:58 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved