Zelenskyy Gives Medals to Wounded Soldiers in Hospital

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky holds a joint press conference with the German chancellor in Kyiv on February 14, 2022. (Sergei Supinsky/AFP via Getty)

By    |   Sunday, 13 March 2022 09:41 PM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday awarded medals to wounded soldiers for their service.

Zelenskyy awarded the soldiers "orders and medals for courage and dedication, as well as honored the hospital staff for exemplary work in difficult conditions," according to the Hill.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense said Zelenskyy told the soldiers, "[G]uys, get well soon. I believe that the best gift for your statement will be our common victory!"

Zelenskyy has recognized numerous soldiers for their service since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began.

On Saturday, Zelenskyy awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine to eight service members, six posthumously, in honor of their "personal courage and heroism shown in defense of the state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine."

Zelenskyy has also been the recipient of awards for his courage since Russia invaded Ukraine.

The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute announced last week said the Ukrainian president would be awarded the Ronald Reagan Freedom Award, stating that "although a political novice with no military background, President Zelenskyy has earned the respect of Ukraine and those around the world by refusing to flee the capital, urging Ukrainians to resist, and crafting a successful communications strategy that has won over European leaders and citizens."

