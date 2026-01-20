WATCH TV LIVE

Zelenskyy Staying in Kyiv After Russian Strikes

Tuesday, 20 January 2026 07:10 AM EST

Ukrainian President ⁠Volodymyr Zelenskyy is staying in Kyiv for now following large-scale Russian strikes overnight ‍and is ‍not going to Davos at the moment, ⁠Axios reporter Barak Ravid said on X ​on Tuesday.

Zelenskyy might go to the World ‍Economic Forum if he has ⁠a bilateral meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump to sign the "prosperity deal," ⁠the reporter ​added, ⁠citing an Ukrainian official.

Reuters could ‍not immediately confirm the report.

Russia ‌attacked Ukraine overnight with more than 300 ⁠drones and ​a "significant" number ‍of ballistic and cruise missiles. 

