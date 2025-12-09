Zelenskyy: 'Refined Documents' on Peace Plan Will Be Sent to US Soon

Ukraine and its European partners will soon be ready to present the U.S. with "refined documents" on a peace plan to end the war with Russia, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday, following days of high-stakes shuttle diplomacy.

Kyiv is under pressure from the White House to secure a quick peace but is pushing back on a U.S.-backed plan proposed last month that is widely seen as favorable to Moscow.

Ukrainian officials are also seeking strong security guarantees from partners, in the event of a deal, to prevent Russia from attacking again in the future.

In a statement, Zelenskyy said new components of the deal hashed out with the British, French, and German leaders in London on Monday were "more developed" and ready for U.S. review.

"The Ukrainian and European components are now more developed, and we are ready to present them to our partners in the U.S.," he wrote on X. "Together with the American side, we expect to swiftly make the potential steps as doable as possible.

Finnish President Alexander Stubb said on Tuesday that allies have been working on three separate documents, including a 20-point framework, a set of security guarantees and a reconstruction plan.

"I think we are closer to a peace agreement than we have been at any time since the war began," he said at an event in Helsinki.

Stubb spoke as President Donald Trump piled new pressure on Zelenskyy to secure a deal that could involve painful concessions, citing Russia's "upper hand" as it advances on the battlefield.

Among other demands, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said Ukraine must hand over its entire eastern Donbas region before Russia stops fighting, something which Zelenskyy has consistently rejected.

"They're much bigger. They're much stronger in that sense," Trump said in an interview with Politico.

He added that Zelenskyy would "have to get on the ball and start... accepting things."