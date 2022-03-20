Zelenskyy Says He Will Ban 11 Ukrainian Political Parties with Russian Ties

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday said he will ban 11 Ukrainian political parties with ties to Russia, according to Axios.

"Any activity of politicians aimed at splitting or collaborating will not succeed," Zelenskyy said in a video released via Telegram on Sunday.

The Ukrainian president says, his country's National Security and Defense Council decided to ban activity from the "Opposition Party —For Life, Shariy Party, Nashi, Opposition Bloc, Left Opposition, Union of Left Forces, State, Progressive Socialist Party of Ukraine, Socialist Party of Ukraine, Socialists Party and Volodymyr Saldo Bloc."

