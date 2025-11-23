WATCH TV LIVE

Zelenskyy: US Plan May Include Elements Critical for Ukrainian National Interests

Sunday, 23 November 2025 09:26 AM EST

The U.S. proposals to end the war in Ukraine may include a number of elements based on Ukrainian perspectives and critical for Ukrainian national interests, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday.

"There have already been brief reports from our delegation members about the outcomes of their first meetings and talks," Zelenskyy said on X, commenting on the talks with EU and U.S. teams in Geneva.

"Further work is ongoing to make all elements truly effective in achieving the main goal anticipated by our people: to finally put an end to the bloodshed and war," he added. 

