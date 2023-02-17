×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: zelenskyy | ukrain | weapons

Zelenskyy: There Must Be No Taboo on Weapon Supplies to Ukraine

Zelenskyy: There Must Be No Taboo on Weapon Supplies to Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks via video link to the 2023 Munich Security Conference (MSC) on Friday in Munich, Germany. (Johannes Simon/Getty Images)

Friday, 17 February 2023 08:17 AM EST

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Friday there should be no taboo on supplying weapons to Ukraine because it needs arms to defend its sovereignty.

Zelenskyy made his comment at a joint news conference with visiting Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte in Kyiv, shortly before the start of the Munich Security Conference, an annual global gathering expected to be dominated by Russia's war in Ukraine.

"We have a common understanding with the Netherlands that there should not be any taboo on the supply and support of weapons to our army, to our Ukraine, because it supports and protects our sovereignty," he said.

Zelenskyy has repeatedly called for more weapons from its Western allies, and faster deliveries, to confront Russian forces that invaded his country in February 2022. Ukraine particularly wants fighter jets, more tanks, and long-range weaponry to try to push back Russian forces.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday there should be no taboo on supplying weapons to Ukraine because it needs arms to defend its sovereignty.Zelenskiy made his comment at a joint news conference with visiting Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte in Kyiv,...
zelenskyy, ukrain, weapons
143
2023-17-17
Friday, 17 February 2023 08:17 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved