Zelenskyy: There Must Be No Taboo on Weapon Supplies to Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Friday there should be no taboo on supplying weapons to Ukraine because it needs arms to defend its sovereignty.

Zelenskyy made his comment at a joint news conference with visiting Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte in Kyiv, shortly before the start of the Munich Security Conference, an annual global gathering expected to be dominated by Russia's war in Ukraine.

"We have a common understanding with the Netherlands that there should not be any taboo on the supply and support of weapons to our army, to our Ukraine, because it supports and protects our sovereignty," he said.

Zelenskyy has repeatedly called for more weapons from its Western allies, and faster deliveries, to confront Russian forces that invaded his country in February 2022. Ukraine particularly wants fighter jets, more tanks, and long-range weaponry to try to push back Russian forces.