Zelenskyy to Speak to Joint Session of Congress Wednesday

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is set to make a direct appeal to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday as lawmakers consider whether to support a 2023 spending bill that includes a proposed $44.9 billion in aid for the war-torn country, congressional sources confirmed to Newsmax.

It is his first known trip outside his beleaguered country since Russia invaded in February, according to The Associated Press.

Zelenskyy’s planned visit is so far shrouded in secrecy, largely for security reasons. Indeed, it remains possible that for all the planning, the trip could still be canceled at the last minute over security concerns.

What is known is that the Ukrainian president is expected to arrive early Wednesday, and his flight will receive a special NATO escort, one source said. AP said his itinerary will include both an address to Congress on Capitol Hill and a meeting with President Joe Biden.

Zelenskyy has been attempting to shore up international aid and rally his troops, including by making an unannounced visit to the front-line city of Bakhmut on Tuesday.

As he addresses members of Congress still deciding if they should back the omnibus spending bill — legislation that includes security, economic and humanitarian aid for Ukraine, as well as support for NATO members backing it — Zelenskyy will make a plea that his nation’s fight is on behalf of the United States and other Western nations.

In public speeches since the war was launched in February of this year, Russian President Putin has said reducing the power of the United States and NATO are his real targets.

The U.S. has already provided nearly $32 billion in aid to Ukraine since the Russian invasion began in February, including roughly $20 billion in arms and other security assistance.

The European Union, which is also under pressure from Kyiv and D.C. to increase its aid, has offered $19.2 billion in support.

Most congressional Republicans and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., have voiced support for the new aid package, though not all members of the GOP are onboard with yet another round of massive funding.

In May, 57 House Republicans voted against a $40 billion aid package for Ukraine, which could be an indication of what’s to come once Republicans take control of the lower chamber.

GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., who is working to whip together enough votes to become speaker, said in October that Ukraine would no longer receive a “blank check” from Washington.

As winter looms and temperatures drop, Russian President Vladimir Putin has resorted to deploying drones and ordering long-range strikes designed to destroy half of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, which has resulted in blackouts for millions.

With Kyiv facing what is expected to be a brutal winter, Biden has been resolute in standing with Ukraine.

Last week, Zelenskyy appealed to Biden to keep sending air defense weapons on the heels of Ukraine’s continued successful counteroffensive, which began in late summer.

Zelenskyy is said to be using the trip to make an urgent appeal to the U.S. to help stop the flow of drones and other weapons from Iran, a rogue state that has been openly hostile to the U.S. and Israel.

Kyiv is already expected to receive the Patriot missile defense system from the Pentagon, which will boost its ability to defend itself from missiles, armed drones, and other attacks from above.

Zelenskyy is expected to be in Washington less than a day. In addition to his congressional speech, he is expected to meet Biden at the White House and meet with leaders of the House and Senate.