×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: zelenskyy | russia | ukraine | war

Zelenskyy: Russian Occupiers 'Terrorize and Kill Civilians'

(Newsmax)

Tuesday, 18 October 2022 07:48 AM EDT

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russia of terrorizing and killing civilians following air attacks on Ukrainian cities on Tuesday.

He said one person had been killed in a missile strike on a residential building on the southern city of Mykolaiv but gave no other details of casualties.

"Ukraine is under fire by the occupiers. They continue to do what they do best - terrorize and kill civilians," he wrote on the Telegram messaging app. "The terrorist state will not change anything for itself with such actions. It will only confirm its destructive and murderous essence, for which it will certainly be held to account."

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russia of terrorizing and killing civilians following air attacks on Ukrainian cities on Tuesday. He said one person had been killed in a missile strike on a residential building on the southern city of Mykolaiv but gave no...
zelenskyy, russia, ukraine, war
104
2022-48-18
Tuesday, 18 October 2022 07:48 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved