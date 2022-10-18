Zelenskyy: Russian Occupiers 'Terrorize and Kill Civilians'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russia of terrorizing and killing civilians following air attacks on Ukrainian cities on Tuesday.

He said one person had been killed in a missile strike on a residential building on the southern city of Mykolaiv but gave no other details of casualties.

"Ukraine is under fire by the occupiers. They continue to do what they do best - terrorize and kill civilians," he wrote on the Telegram messaging app. "The terrorist state will not change anything for itself with such actions. It will only confirm its destructive and murderous essence, for which it will certainly be held to account."