Zelenskyy: Russia's Change of Negotiator Meant to Postpone Any Decisions

Saturday, 14 February 2026 12:02 PM EST

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Saturday he was surprised that Russia had decided to change the leadership of its negotiating team for peace talks in Geneva next week, a move he said was designed to postpone any decisions.

Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, Zelenskiy said foreign troops would be needed in Ukraine after a peace deal was reached to deter any future aggression by Russia.

He said the U.S. had proposed a security guarantee lasting for 15 years after the war, but Ukraine wanted a deal for 20 years or longer. 

Saturday, 14 February 2026 12:02 PM
