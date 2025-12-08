Zelenskyy: No Accord So Far on Eastern Ukraine in US Talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said negotiators remain split over territorial concessions in a U.S.-brokered peace plan, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing a phone interview with Zelenskyy.

Elements of the U.S. proposal require further discussion on "sensitive issues," including security guarantees for Ukraine and control of its eastern territories, according to the report.

"There are visions of the U.S., Russia and Ukraine — and we don't have a unified view on Donbas," Zelenskyy told Bloomberg News early Monday.

He added that Kyiv is seeking a separate pact on security guarantees from Western allies, particularly the U.S., the report said.

Zelenskyy is scheduled to meet British, French, and German leaders in London on Monday to rally support, as Washington steps up pressure on Kyiv to accept the proposed peace deal with Russia.

U.S. officials said they are close to finalizing the agreement, though neither Ukraine nor Russia has shown willingness to sign the deal drafted by Trump's team.