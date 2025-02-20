Zelenskyy to Meet US Envoy After Trump Brands Him 'Dictator'

Volodymyr Zelenskyy was due to meet on Thursday with U.S. envoy Keith Kellogg after Donald Trump branded the Ukrainian leader a "dictator" and said Russia "have the cards" in any talks to end the war.

The United States has provided essential funding and arms to Ukraine, but the U.S. president has rattled Kyiv and its European backers by opening talks with Moscow they fear could end the war on terms unacceptable to them.

"I think the Russians want to see the war end... But I think they have the cards a little bit, because they've taken a lot of territory, so they have the cards," Trump told reporters late Wednesday.

Under former President Joe Biden, the United States lauded Zelenskyy as a hero and hammered Moscow with sanctions as Ukraine battled against advancing Russian troops.

But Trump has been critical of Zelensky, claiming he has subverted democracy and blaming him for starting the war that began with Russia's full-scale invasion three years ago.

"A Dictator without Elections, Zelenskyy better move fast or he is not going to have a Country left," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

Zelenskyy was elected in 2019 for a five-year term and has remained leader under martial law imposed as his country fights for its survival.

Trump savaged Zelensky, saying "he refuses to have Elections, is very low in Ukrainian Polls, and the only thing he was good at was playing (Joe) Biden 'like a fiddle.'"

"In the meantime, we are successfully negotiating an end to the War with Russia, something all admit only 'TRUMP,' and the Trump Administration, can do."

Zelensky's popularity has fallen, but the percentage of Ukrainians who trust him has never dipped below 50 percent since the conflict started, according to the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS).

Shock at Trump Attack

Trump's invective drew shock from Europe where German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said it was "wrong and dangerous" to call Zelenskyy a dictator.

In Washington, Trump's former vice president Mike Pence also issued a stinging rebuke.

"Mr. President, Ukraine did not 'start' this war. Russia launched an unprovoked and brutal invasion claiming hundreds of thousands of lives," he wrote on X.

"Ukraine is a democracy, (President Vladimir) Putin's Russia is not," European Union spokesman Stefan de Keersmaecker said.

In contrast, the Kremlin hailed Trump's comments. Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said it "absolutely" agreed with Trump after he urged Zelenskyy to "move fast" to end the conflict.

Both sides are trying to improve their situation on the battlefield amid Trump's push for a ceasefire.

Moscow Buoyed

Moscow has been buoyed by Tuesday's talks in Saudi Arabia and Trump's attacks on Zelensky.

The talks "made the first step to restore work in various areas of mutual interests," Putin told journalists.

Kyiv was not invited to the Riyadh talks as Moscow and Washington moved to sideline both Ukraine and Europe.

Putin said U.S. allies "only have themselves to blame for what's happening," suggesting they were paying the price for opposing Trump's return to the White House.

Tensions between Zelenskyy and Trump over the new U.S. position on the war had been building for weeks.

But Zelenskyy struck a more positive tone ahead of Thursday's meeting with Kellogg, saying "it is very important for U.S. that the meeting and our work with America in general be constructive."

"Together with America and Europe, peace can be more reliable, and this is our goal," he added.

Russia, which for years has railed against the U.S. military presence in Europe, wants a reorganisation of the continent's security framework as part of any deal to end the Ukraine fighting.

Putin on Wednesday said that Russia and the United States needed to work with each other if talks were to be successful.

"It is impossible to solve many issues, including the Ukrainian crisis, without increasing the level of trust between Russia and the United States," he said.