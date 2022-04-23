Zelenskyy: US Officials Lloyd Austin, Antony Blinken Headed to Kyiv

Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy says he will meet Sunday in Kyiv with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

The State Department has not confirmed the plans, according to media reports.

Zelenskyy spoke of the plans Saturday during a press conference in a Kyiv subway station. He said he would discuss with Blinken and Austin the "military assistance we need."

World leaders "should not come to us with empty hands, not just presents and cakes," Zelenskyy said, but with "specific weapons."

President Joe Biden on Thursday announced another $800 million in military aid to Ukraine, bringing the total U.S. support to Ukrainians to over $2 billion since the war's start two months ago. He also announced an accelerated program to allow 100,000 Ukrainian refugees into the U.S. and $500 million in direct economic aid to the Ukrainian government.

Blinken and Austin would be the highest-level U.S. officials to visit the country since Russia invaded in late February.

Zelenskyy also said at the press conference that he would quit talks with Moscow if Russia destroys Ukraine's people in the city of Mariupol and holds "pseudo-referendums" to create "pseudo-republics" in Russian-occupied areas.

He also reiterated his willingness to meet directly with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, saying while "I don't want to" meet with him, "I have to see the president" in order to end the war.

Moscow has so far failed to seize Kyiv and recently shifted its focus to Donbas. On Saturday, at least six people were killed and 18 wounded when two cruise missiles struck a residential neighborhood just outside Odesa, Ukrainian officials said.

One of the dead was a 3-month-old child.

Zelenskyy reacted angrily to the attack, denouncing Putin as "this bastard" and asking "what sort of God they believe in" that the Russians could kill a 3-month-old.

Information from The Associated Press and Reuters was used in this report.