Zelenskyy Aide in Ongoing Peace Talks With US

Wednesday, 19 November 2025 07:28 AM EST

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's chief of staff said on Wednesday he was in constant contact with U.S. administration representatives and envoy Steve Witkoff as they work on reaching just and stable peace for Ukraine.

"All scheduled meetings are taking place according to plan and in a businesslike atmosphere," Andriy Yermak wrote about his visit to Turkey as a part of the Ukrainian delegation which aims to revive talks with Russia on ending the war.

