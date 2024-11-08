WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: yemen | houthis | israeli | base | hypersonic ballistic rocket

Houthis Targeted Israeli Air Base With Hypersonic Rocket

Brigadier Yahya Sarea Qasim, spokesman for Houthi terrorists, speaks during a rally in solidarity with Palestinians and Lebanon, in the Houthi-controlled Yemeni capital Sanaa on Nov. 8, 2024. (Getty Images)

Yemen's Houthis targeted Israel's southern Nevatim Airbase with a hypersonic ballistic rocket called "Palestine 2" and downed early on Friday a U.S. MQ-9 Reaper in the airspace of the Yemeni province of al-Jawf, the group's military spokesperson Yahya Sarea said Friday. 

"Missile troops of the Yemeni armed forces conducted a military operation and attacked the Nevatim Airbase in Negev in the south of occupied Palestine with a Palestine-2 hypersonic ballistic missile," Sarea was quoted as saying by the Houthi-owned Al Masirah television channel.

According to Sarea, the missile "successfully hit its target."

On Friday morning, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported that a missile fired from Yemen was intercepted.

