Houthis Targeted Israeli Air Base With Hypersonic Rocket

Yemen's Houthis targeted Israel's southern Nevatim Airbase with a hypersonic ballistic rocket called "Palestine 2" and downed early on Friday a U.S. MQ-9 Reaper in the airspace of the Yemeni province of al-Jawf, the group's military spokesperson Yahya Sarea said Friday.

"Missile troops of the Yemeni armed forces conducted a military operation and attacked the Nevatim Airbase in Negev in the south of occupied Palestine with a Palestine-2 hypersonic ballistic missile," Sarea was quoted as saying by the Houthi-owned Al Masirah television channel.

According to Sarea, the missile "successfully hit its target."

On Friday morning, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported that a missile fired from Yemen was intercepted.