Yemen's Houthis: Attacked 'Vital Target' in Israel

Saturday, 16 November 2024 04:03 PM EST

Yemen's Houthi forces attacked "a vital target" in Israel's Red Sea port city of Eilat with a number of drones, the Iran-aligned group's military spokesperson Yahya Saree said on Saturday.

The militant group has launched dozens of attacks on international shipping in the Red Sea region since November in solidarity with Palestinians in the war between Israel and Hamas.

"These operations will not stop until the aggression stops, the siege on the Gaza Strip is lifted, and the aggression on Lebanon stops," Saree added in a televised speech.

The Houthi attacks have upended global trade by forcing ship owners to reroute vessels away from the vital Suez Canal shortcut, and drawn retaliatory U.S. and British strikes since February.

