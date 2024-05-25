Yemen's Houthis Launch 2 Anti-ship Ballistic Missiles Toward Red Sea

Saturday, 25 May 2024 03:52 PM EDT
Yemen's Iranian-backed Houthis launched two anti-ship ballistic missiles towards the Red Sea early Saturday the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a post on X.
It said no injuries were reported.
