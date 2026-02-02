WATCH TV LIVE

Israeli Officials: US Envoy Witkoff to Visit Israel, Meet Netanyahu

Monday, 02 February 2026 06:50 AM EST

President Donald Trump's senior envoy Steve Witkoff is expected to visit Israel for meetings with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israel's military chief, two senior Israeli officials said on Monday.

The officials said Witkoff's visit to the country was expected to begin on Tuesday. It comes amid heightened regional tensions with Iran, and as the Trump administration presses ahead with its plan to end the Gaza war.

Iran is weighing terms for resuming talks with the United States soon after both sides signaled readiness to revive diplomacy over a long-running nuclear dispute and dispel fears of a new regional war.

A third Israeli official said Witkoff's meetings will be preparatory ahead of the talks possibly resuming and would follow up on a weekend meeting by Israeli military chief Eyal Zamir with his U.S. counterpart General Dan Caine in Washington.

Tensions are running high amid a military buildup by the U.S. near Iran, following a violent crackdown against anti-government demonstrations last month, the deadliest domestic unrest in Iran since its 1979 revolution.

