Olympics-Ice Hockey-US Women Crush Finland

The U.S. pummeled Finland 5-0 for their second straight win at the Milano Cortina Games on Saturday, as arch-rivals Canada prepared to begin their title defense against Switzerland

Captain Hilary Knight tied the all-time U.S. women's goals record at the Winter Olympics with a power play effort in the second period, while Alex Carpenter hit the game winner and Taylor Heise, Megan Keller, and Abbey Murphy also scored.

"I want (Knight) to score more than anybody else," said Keller.

"There's no doubt she's going to break that record any time now, and I'm just honored to get the chance to play with her," Keller added.

The U.S. will look to maintain an unblemished record in Group A when they play Switzerland on Monday, while Finland faces the Czech Republic on Sunday.

Finland's opening game against Canada was postponed on Thursday after four players fell ill, and they showed the rust as the U.S. outshot them 49-11.

Carpenter started the scoring with a power play goal, her second of the tournament, in the final five minutes of the first period following a neat assist from Laila Edwards.

U.S. Vice President JD Vance, who also attended the United States' opener on Thursday and was booed during Friday's opening ceremony, slipped into the stands during the first intermission to no fanfare.

He was joined by social media influencer-turned-boxer Jake Paul in the second period, in which Heise netted her first Olympic goal and Keller made it 3-0 with a solo effort.

Knight scored her 14th goal in her fifth Olympic Games midway through the second period, and Finland goaltender Sanni Ahola could only shake her head in disbelief as forward Murphy flipped another one past her in the third.