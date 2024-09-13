WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: white house | ukraine | policy | long-range | missiles

WH: No Policy Change on Missiles to Ukraine

Friday, 13 September 2024 11:58 AM EDT

The United States is not planning to announce any new policy on Ukraine and its use of long-range missiles on Friday, the White House said.

"There is no change to our view on the provision of long range strike capabilities for Ukraine to use inside of Russia," White House national security spokesman John Kirby told reporters.

"I would not expect any major announcement in that regard," from discussions between President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer Friday, Kirby said.

