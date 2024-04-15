WH Signals US Won't Align With Iranian Opposition After Attacks

Barely 48 hours after the U.S. helped Israel deter nearly all of the estimated 300 drones launched by Iran on Saturday night, the White House sent a clear signal it will not increase any ties it has with opposition to the Ayatollah Khamenei’s regime in Tehran.

At a briefing for White House reporters Monday, Newsmax asked National Security Council spokesman John Kirby whether, given the airstrike against Israel, the U.S. would step up its contacts with the Iranian opposition — either among the exile groups in the U.S., or opponents of the Ayatollah in Iran itself.

In the latter category, we specifically asked about the Baluchi, Azari, Kurds and the Sunni who are battling the regime.

“I don’t know of any such efforts in the wake of the attacks,” replied Kirby.