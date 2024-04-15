×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: white house | iran | israel | kirby | ayatollah | kurds

WH Signals US Won't Align With Iranian Opposition After Attacks

WH Signals US Won't Align With Iranian Opposition After Attacks
(AP)

By    |   Monday, 15 April 2024 10:38 PM EDT

Barely 48 hours after the U.S. helped Israel deter nearly all of the estimated 300 drones launched by Iran on Saturday night, the White House sent a clear signal it will not increase any ties it has with opposition to the Ayatollah Khamenei’s regime in Tehran.

At a briefing for White House reporters Monday, Newsmax asked National Security Council spokesman John Kirby whether, given the airstrike against Israel, the U.S. would step up its contacts with the Iranian opposition — either among the exile groups in the U.S., or opponents of the Ayatollah in Iran itself.

In the latter category, we specifically asked about the Baluchi, Azari, Kurds and the Sunni who are battling the regime.

“I don’t know of any such efforts in the wake of the attacks,” replied Kirby.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Barely 48 hours after the U.S. helped Israel deter nearly all of the estimated 300 drones launched by Iran on Saturday night, the White House sent a clear signal it will not increase any ties it has with opposition to the Ayatollah Khamenei's regime in Tehran.
white house, iran, israel, kirby, ayatollah, kurds
130
2024-38-15
Monday, 15 April 2024 10:38 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved