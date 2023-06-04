Zelenskyy: Russia Is Evading Sanctions on Weapons

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday said Russia was using a network of suppliers to evade international sanctions designed to prevent it from making missiles and other weapons.

In a video address, Zelenskyy said unnamed countries and companies were helping Russia acquire technology with the emphasis on producing missiles. Russia has launched hundreds of missiles against Ukrainian targets since last October.

"Unfortunately, the terrorist state manages to use the technologies of the world through a network of suppliers, manages to bypass international sanctions," Zelenskyy said.

Ukraine, Zelenskyy added, was well aware of all of Russia's efforts to evade sanctions and will seek to ensure "there are no products of the free world in Russian missiles."

In April, a senior Zelenskyy aide said Ukrainian forces were finding a growing number of components from China in Russian weapons used in Ukraine as Western supplies are squeezed by sanctions. China has denied sending military equipment to Russia.