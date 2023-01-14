×
Zelenskyy Calls for More Lethal Aid After Strikes

Saturday, 14 January 2023 05:40 PM EST

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Saturday that Russian attacks on civilian targets could be stopped only if Ukraine's Western partners supplied necessary weapons.

"What is needed for this? Those weapons which are in the depots of our partners and which our soldiers are waiting for so much," Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address, after a series of Russian missile attacks on Ukrainian cities.

"The whole world knows what and how to stop those who sow death. I thank everyone who helps us in this!"

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


