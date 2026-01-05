Zelenskyy Replaces Security Chief Amid Reshuffling

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy replaced the nation's top internal security official as he moved forward with a broad leadership reshuffle aimed at strengthening Kyiv's position in the war with Russia and before possible negotiations, Politico reported Monday.

Zelenskyy appointed Maj. Gen. Yevhen Khmara, commander of the Security Service of Ukraine's elite Alfa special operations force, to serve as acting head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), according to a presidential decree published Monday.

"Yevhen Khmara is an experienced special forces officer who has been serving in the Special Operations Center 'A' of the SBU since 2011, and in 2023 was appointed head of Alfa," the SBU press service said.

Khmara has played a central role in Ukraine's most daring covert strikes against Russian targets, including operations deep inside Russian territory.

The change came as SBU head Gen. Vasyl Malyuk resigned after reports of mounting pressure from Zelenskyy to rotate senior officials amid the prolonged conflict.

Politico first reported that Malyuk was among the president's next targets in an ongoing government overhaul. Unlike other senior intelligence officials, however, Malyuk had publicly resisted leaving the SBU, with several Ukrainian military commanders urging Zelenskyy to keep him in place, citing his effectiveness against Russian forces.

Malyuk said in a statement: "I am leaving the position of head of the Security Service. I will remain within the SBU system to implement world-class asymmetric special operations that will continue to cause maximum damage to the enemy."

Zelenskyy defended the leadership changes as necessary to maintain flexibility and resilience as the war continues and diplomatic efforts remain uncertain.

"Our country has two paths," Zelenskyy told reporters. "The first path is peaceful, diplomatic, and it is a priority for us today. We want to end the war. At some point, if Russia blocks it and the partners do not force Russia to stop the war, there will be another path — to defend ourselves. And at this point, fresh forces will be needed."

Zelenskyy on Monday met with senior SBU officials to discuss the agency's future direction under new leadership, signaling that further changes may follow as Kyiv prepares for the next phase of the conflict.