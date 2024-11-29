France's Macron Reaffirms Support for Ukraine in Call With Zelenskyy

French President Emmanuel Macron reaffirmed his support for Ukraine and reiterated his condemnation of an escalation in Russia's attacks against the country in a phone call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said the two leaders.

A statement from Macron's office said Macron held his phone call with Zelenskyy on Friday, during which Macron "condemned in the strongest possible terms Russia's indiscriminate attacks which are consistently intensifying against towns, civilian populations and against Ukraine's energy infrastructure."

A separate statement from Zelenskyy on the Telegram social media platform said Zelenskyy had again stressed to Macron the importance of a NATO invitation to Ukraine.

"I had a productive telephone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron. I thanked him for France's readiness to help with generally strengthening Ukraine's air defense capabilities and for general support and speeding up the transfer of Mirage aircraft," said Zelenskyy.