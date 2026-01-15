Zelenskyy Disputes Trump Claim: Ukraine Not Blocking Peace

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday disputed President Donald Trump's claim that Ukraine is obstructing peace efforts with Russia, saying his country will "never be a stumbling block for peace."

The comments came in a video Zelenskyy posted to X, a day after Trump suggested Ukraine was "less ready" to pursue peace than Russia.

"Ukraine has never been and will never be a stumbling block to peace," Zelenskyy said.

"When Ukrainians are left without power for 20-30 hours because of Russia, and when Russian strikes are aimed at breaking our energy system and our people, it is Russia that must be put under pressure."

In the video, which included English captions translated from Ukrainian, Zelenskyy said he discussed "diplomatic efforts with America" during a recent phone call with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte.

"It is Russian missiles, Russian 'Shaheds,' and Russia's attempts to destroy Ukraine that are clear evidence that it is not agreements at all that Russia is seeking," Zelenskyy said.

In an interview with Reuters on Wednesday, Trump said that it was Zelenskyy, not Russia, who was holding up a potential peace deal to end the war in Ukraine.

"I think he's ready to make a deal," Trump said ⁠of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"I think Ukraine is less ready to make a deal."

When asked why U.S.-led talks have not ended Europe's largest land war since World War II, Trump answered: "Zelenskyy."

Trump last met in December with Zelenskyy at Mar-a-Lago, where both leaders said progress was made on a 20-point peace proposal.

Zelenskyy said at the time that negotiators had agreed on roughly 90% of the framework.

The peace plan, drafted by Zelenskyy, would grant Ukraine security guarantees from the U.S. and Europe, allow the country to join the European Union, and call for mutual land withdrawals by Russia and Ukraine.

Tensions between Trump and Zelenskyy escalated during a public Oval Office exchange in late February 2025, when Trump pushed back on Zelenskyy's claim that the U.S. would feel Russia's aggression despite the distance.