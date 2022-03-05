Putin: Ukraine May Lose Statehood 'If They Continue Doing What They Are Doing'

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday warned that Ukraine could lose its statehood "if they continue doing what they are doing."

"The current leadership needs to understand that if they continue doing what they are doing, they risk the future of Ukrainian statehood," Putin said in Moscow, according to The New York Times. "If that happens, they will have to be blamed for that."

The statement comes amidst Putin tightening state control over information. It is unclear how much information the Russian people are receiving about the war.

During Putin's meeting, he also likened Western-imposed sanctions as actions "akin to a declaration of war." The statement marks an escalation in rhetoric.

Senate Intelligence Vice Chairman Marco Rubio, R-Fla., addressed Putin's declaration of war comment, tweeting, "weaponizing migration & attacks on nuke plants are akin to a declaration of war too. The problem is NATO would quickly annihilate # Russia's conventional forces & Putin would then use chemical,biological & non-strategic nukes to freeze the conflict."

Despite Putin's comment, Ukraine has been an independent country for more than 30 years following the collapse of the Soviet Union.

Earlier this week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a European Union membership application, according to The Hill.

"Our goal," Zelenskyy says, "is to be together with all Europeans and, most importantly, to be on an equal footing. I'm sure it's fair. I'm sure it's possible."