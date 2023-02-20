×
Tags: Virus Outbreak | Taiwan

Taiwan Drops Indoor Mask Mandate in Restaurants, Offices

Taiwan Drops Indoor Mask Mandate in Restaurants, Offices

Monday, 20 February 2023 05:00 AM EST

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Three years into the global pandemic, Taiwan said people no longer have to wear masks at all times indoors though it is still keeping some restrictions in place.

People will still be required to wear masks in places like hospitals and medical institutions as well as on public transit, according to Taiwan’s Central Epidemic Command Center on Monday. Restaurants and offices will no longer require masks.

Schools will see the relaxation of the mask rule in March, as the requirement is being eased in two parts.

Still, on the streets in Taipei, the island's capital, and in office buildings, many people continued to don a mask. In grocery stores, shoppers still wore face coverings.

In December, Taiwan dropped its outdoor mask mandate, which had required people to wear a mask even while walking on the street.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


