Poland Abolishing Practically All COVID-19 Restrictions

Thursday, 24 March 2022 08:00 AM

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland is abolishing practically all of its COVID-19 restrictions next week, a government official said Thursday.

People will no longer be required to wear masks in indoor public spaces starting Monday, Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said. The only exception will be in medical facilities, where staff and patients will still need to wear them.

He said other measures being abolished include quarantine for some travelers arriving in Poland and home isolation for those living in households with those who test positive.

People who test positive will still be required to isolate at home.

The decision comes as the numbers of new infections have been falling.

“The most important element, however, is the situation in hospitals,” he said, explaining that the recent omicron-fueled wave led to fewer hospitalizations than earlier waves.

