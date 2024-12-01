WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: vietnam | high speed train | hanoi | ho chi minh city

Vietnam OKs $67B High-Speed Railway Project

Sunday, 01 December 2024 06:49 PM EST

Vietnam on Saturday approved the construction of a high-speed railway connecting the capital Hanoi in the north to Ho Chi Minh city in the south at an estimated cost of $67 billion.

The ambitious railway line will stretch 957 miles between the Vietnamese capital and the financial capital in the south. The new train is expected to travel at speeds of up to 217 mph, reducing the journey from the current 30 hours to just five hours.

The decision was taken by Vietnam's National Assembly, its parliament.

Construction is expected to begin in 2027 and Vietnam hopes that the first trains will start operating by 2035. But the country has been beleaguered by delays to its previous infrastructure projects.

The train will pass through 20 provinces and cities, with 23 passenger stations and five freight stations along the way. It will transport both people and goods and will also service defense purposes, state media said.

Deputy Minister of Transport Nguyen Danh Huy said that the project was a response to growing transport needs, and that several studies had underscored the need for faster options on the north-south corridor, state media said.

"This project is pivotal for restructuring transport shares and serves as a cornerstone for Vietnam’s leap into a new era of growth," he said.

State media said that Vietnam will prioritize domestic funding for the project but may consider foreign loans if they are affordable and not restrictive.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Vietnam on Saturday approved the construction of a high-speed railway connecting the capital Hanoi in the north to Ho Chi Minh city in the south at an estimated cost of $67 billion.
vietnam, high speed train, hanoi, ho chi minh city
239
2024-49-01
Sunday, 01 December 2024 06:49 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved