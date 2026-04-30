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Venice Biennale's International Jury Resigns amid Dispute over Russia's Participation

Venice Biennale's International Jury Resigns amid Dispute over Russia's Participation

Thursday, 30 April 2026 02:00 PM EDT

MILAN (AP) — The international jury of the Venice Biennale resigned Thursday, just days before the world’s oldest and most important contemporary art fair opens, amid a dispute over Russia’s participation.

The Biennale said in a statement that the jury, made up of the president, Solange Farkas, and Zoe Butt, Elvira Dyangani Ose, Marta Kuzma, Giovanna Zapperi, had resigned. It didn't give a reason for the highly unusual move.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


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The international jury of the Venice Biennale resigned Thursday, just days before the world's oldest and most important contemporary art fair opens, amid a dispute over Russia's participation.The Biennale said in a statement that the jury, made up of the president, Solange...
venice biennale jury resigns russia dispute
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2026-00-30
Thursday, 30 April 2026 02:00 PM
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