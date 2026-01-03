WATCH TV LIVE

Venezuela VP Says Maduro's Whereabouts Unknown, Demands 'Proof of Life'

Saturday, 03 January 2026 05:18 AM EST

Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez says location of dictator Nicolás Maduro, wife, is unknown, adding: "We demand proof of life."

"The cradle of the Liberator was attacked. In the face of this situation, we do not know the whereabouts of President Maduro. We demand from [President] Donald Trump proof of life of President Maduro. People to the streets."

Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez says location of Maduro, wife, is unknown, adding: "We demand proof of life."
