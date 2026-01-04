Trump Warns Venezuelan VP Delcy Rodríguez in Magazine Interview

President Donald Trump on Sunday said Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodríguez may pay a bigger price than ousted leader Nicolas Maduro "if ‍she doesn't do what's right," according ‍to an interview with The Atlantic magazine.

Trump initially praised Rodriguez on ⁠Saturday after U.S. forces seized Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro and his wife from Caracas. Rodriguez said later, however, ​that her country would defend its natural resources.

"If she doesn’t do what’s right, she is going ‍to pay a very big price, probably bigger than ⁠Maduro," Trump was quoted as saying in the telephone interview held as he arrived at his West Palm Beach golf course in Florida.

The ⁠U.S. president defended his ​decision to ⁠take Maduro by force, telling the magazine: "You know, rebuilding there ‍and regime change, anything you want to call it, is ‌better than what you have right now. Can’t get any worse."

Trump also said other countries ⁠may ​be subject to ‍American intervention. "We do need Greenland, absolutely,” he said of the island that is ‍part of Denmark, a NATO country.