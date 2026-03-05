WATCH TV LIVE

US, Venezuela to Reestablish Diplomatic, Consular Relations

Thursday, 05 March 2026 06:08 PM EST

The United States and interim authorities in Venezuela have agreed to reestablish diplomatic and consular relations, the U.S. State Department said in a statement on Thursday, adding that it was focused on creating conditions for a peaceful transition to a democratically elected government.

"This step will facilitate our joint efforts to promote stability, support economic recovery, and advance political reconciliation in Venezuela," the State Department said.

"Our engagement is focused on helping the Venezuelan people move forward through a phased process that creates the conditions for a peaceful transition to a democratically elected government."

After months of heightened tensions, the U.S. captured Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in January, setting off a chain of changes in the country, including the swearing-in of interim President Delcy Rodriguez.

The two countries have since gradually resumed bilateral relations.

The U.S. and interim authorities in Venezuela have agreed to reestablish diplomatic and consular relations, the U.S. State Department said Thursday, adding that it was focused on creating conditions for a peaceful transition to a democratically elected government.
