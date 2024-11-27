WATCH TV LIVE

Correction: Vatican-Microsoft-Basilica Story

Wednesday, 27 November 2024 05:01 AM EST

VATICAN CITY (AP) — In a story published Nov. 11, 2024 about Microsoft and the Vatican developing a digital twin of St. Peter’s Basilica, The Associated Press erroneously reported that project incorporated 22 petabytes of data. Microsoft’s media relations agency, WE Communications, said Microsoft President Brad Smith misspoke at the press conference and that the project incorporated 22 terabytes of data.

