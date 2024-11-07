WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: vatican | donald trump | election | wisdom

Vatican's Chief Diplomat Wishes 'Wisdom' for Trump

Thursday, 07 November 2024 09:14 AM EST

The Roman Catholic Church's highest-ranking diplomat offered congratulations to President-elect Donald Trump on Thursday and wished him "great wisdom" as he prepares to return to the White House.

"We wish him great wisdom, because this is the main virtue of rulers according to the Bible," said Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican's Secretary of State. "I believe that he must work above all to be president of the entire country, thus overcoming the polarization … which has been felt very, very clearly in this time."

The cardinal's comments are the first public remarks from a Vatican official about Trump's comeback victory on Tuesday. Pope Francis, leader of the Catholic Church since March 2013, has previously criticized Trump's policies.

In September, the pontiff said Trump's plan to crack down on illegal immigration and deport millions of immigrants already in the United States was "against life." In 2016, Francis said Trump was "not Christian" in his views about migrants.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
The Roman Catholic Church's highest-ranking diplomat offered congratulations to President-elect Donald Trump on Thursday and wished him "great wisdom" as he prepares to return to the White House.
vatican, donald trump, election, wisdom
156
2024-14-07
Thursday, 07 November 2024 09:14 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved