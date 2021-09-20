×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Coronavirus | vatican | covid-19 | green pass

Vatican to Require COVID-19 Pass for Residents, Visitors

Vatican to Require COVID-19 Pass for Residents, Visitors
The Green Pass of a teacher is checked as she arrives at her school in Rome last week. (Andrew Medichini/AP)

Monday, 20 September 2021 12:35 PM

A health certificate showing proof of immunity from COVID-19 will be required to enter the Vatican as of Oct. 1, the city state said Monday.

Residents, workers and visitors will have to carry the co-called "Green Pass" that is already widely used in surrounding Italy, the Holy See said in a statement.

An exception will be made for those attending mass "for the time strictly necessary for the rite."

The Green Pass — originally conceived to ease travel among European Union states —- shows that someone has been vaccinated, has tested negative or has recently recovered from the coronavirus.

On Thursday, the Italian government made it obligatory for all workers to show the certificate as of Oct. 15, in an effort to boost its vaccination campaign.

© 2021 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
A health certificate showing proof of immunity from COVID-19 will be required to enter the Vatican as of Oct. 1, the city state said Monday.
vatican, covid-19, green pass
125
2021-35-20
Monday, 20 September 2021 12:35 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved