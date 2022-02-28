×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Russia | Ukraine | vacuum bomb | thermobaric bomb | father of all bombs | geneva convention | war crimes

Ukraine Ambassador: Russia Used 'Vacuum Bomb' Monday

A thermobaric bomb sits on a platform after being completed
A thermobaric bomb (U.S. Navy/Getty Images)

Monday, 28 February 2022 06:07 PM

Ukraine's ambassador to the United States appealed to members of the U.S. Congress for more assistance Monday as her country resists a "brutal war" from Russia, saying Russia had used a vacuum bomb in its invasion of Ukraine.

"They used the vacuum bomb [Monday], which is actually prohibited by the Geneva convention," Amb. Oksana Markarova said after a meeting with lawmakers. "The devastation that Russia is trying to inflict on Ukraine is large."

She said Ukraine was working actively with President Joe Biden's administration and Congress to obtain more weapons and tougher sanctions.

"They should pay, they should pay a heavy price," she told reporters after leaving the meeting.

One lawmaker who attended the meeting, Rep. Brad Sherman, D-Calif., said the Ukrainians had asked for a U.S.-enforced no-fly zone over Ukraine but he felt that was too dangerous because it could provoke conflict with Russia.

A vacuum bomb uses oxygen from the surrounding air to generate a high-temperature explosion, typically producing a blast wave of a significantly longer duration than that of a conventional explosive.

Vacuum bombs are thermobaric bombs and also known as the Father of All Bombs.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Ukraine's ambassador to the United States appealed to members of the U.S. Congress for more assistance Monday as her country resists a "brutal war" from Russia, saying Russia had used a vacuum bomb in its invasion of Ukraine.
vacuum bomb, thermobaric bomb, father of all bombs, geneva convention, war crimes
189
2022-07-28
Monday, 28 February 2022 06:07 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved