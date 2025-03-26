Kremlin Praises Its Talks With US After Deals Announced

The Kremlin said on Wednesday that Moscow was continuing its intensive contacts with the U.S. and was pleased with how talks with Washington had gone so far after the United States said it had reached separate deals with Ukraine and Russia.

The United States reached separate deals on Tuesday with Ukraine and Russia to cease fighting in the Black Sea and pause attacks against energy targets, with Washington agreeing to push to lift some sanctions against Moscow.

"We are satisfied with how pragmatically and constructively our dialog is developing and by how it is yielding results," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Peskov said that contacts between Russia and the U.S. had allowed a list of Russian and Ukrainian facilities covered by a temporary moratorium on strikes against energy targets to be agreed fairly quickly.