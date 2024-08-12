NKorea Focus of Upcoming US-SKorea Military Drills

North Korea's escalating missile threats, GPS jamming, cyberattacks, and various other threats across land, sea, and air will be the focus of the second large-scale military exercise of the year between U.S. and South Korean forces.

The 11-day Ulchi Freedom Shield exercise begins Aug. 19 and will include an unspecified number of personnel from U.S. and South Korean government agencies, Stars and Stripes reported Monday, citing an email from David Kim, a spokesman for U.S. Forces Korea.

Roughly 19,000 South Korean troops will participate in the training but U.S. Forces Korea, the command overseeing the roughly 28,500 American troops on the peninsula, did not disclose the number of U.S. forces involved, citing operational security concerns.

The exercise will be split into two parts, from Aug. 19-23 and from Aug. 26-29.

During the first part, which will be led by the South Korean government, a nationwide civil defense evacuation drill will be conducted on Aug. 22 under a scenario simulating a North Korean nuclear attack, The Korea Times reported Monday. The North Korea nuclear response headquarters for civil protection also will be established and directed by Prime Minister Han Duck-soo during the exercise.

The second part of the exercise, led by the military, will involve various large-scale field training exercises, including a combined amphibious landing drill. U.S. strategic assets are also expected to be deployed during this period.

"By focusing on countering threats from North Korea's weapons of mass destruction, the ROK [Republic of Korea]-U.S. alliance will further strengthen its capability and joint responses to any provocation with multidomain operations using various assets," Col. Lee Sung-joon, a spokesman for the South Korea Joint Chiefs of Staff, said Monday during a press briefing in Seoul, the Times reported.

"The military will enhance the nation's overall capacity for total war in order to protect the lives and safety of the people through government agencies' wartime preparedness exercises and actual drills, including responses to cyberattacks and terrorism."

During last year's Ulchi Freedom Shield exercise, North Korea said the drills could prompt an "unprecedented large-scale thermonuclear war" on the peninsula, Stars and Stripes reported. Two days after that warning, North Korea launched a spy satellite that failed to reach orbit; and six days after that, it fired two short-range ballistic missiles off its eastern coast.

North Korea's escalating satellite and ballistic missile tests were major factors in the South's decision earlier this year to withdraw from a deconfliction agreement that banned artillery drills and military flights near the border.

South Korea President Yoon Suk Yeol pulled Seoul away from the five-year agreement with Pyongyang on June 4, and a month later, resumed artillery drills that were previously banned.