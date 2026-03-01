WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: us military | iran strikes

US: Military Strikes More Than 1K Iranian Targets

Sunday, 01 March 2026 03:16 PM EST

The U.S. military has carried out strikes against over 1,000 Iranian targets so far since starting its campaign on Saturday, U.S. Central Command said Sunday.

In a fact sheet, Central Command listed these items under "Types of Targets:"

  • Command and Control Centers
  • IRGC Joint Headquarters
  • IRGC Aerospace Forces Headquarters
  • Integrated Air Defense Systems
  • Ballistic Missile Sites
  • Iranian Navy Ships
  • Iranian Navy Submarines
  • Anti-ship Missile Sites
  • Military Communication Capabilities

President Donald Trump said Sunday that U.S. military operations against Iran are "ahead of schedule."

He also said in another interview that 48 leaders have been killed in U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran.

"It's moving along. It's moving along rapidly. This has been this way for 47 years," he was quoted as saying in an interview with Fox News. "It's moving along rapidly. Nobody can believe the success we're having, 48 leaders are gone in one shot. And it's moving along rapidly."

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
The U.S. military has carried out strikes against over 1,000 Iranian targets so far since starting its campaign on Saturday, U.S. Central Command said Sunday. In a fact sheet, Central Command listed these items under "Types of Targets:" Command and Control Centers, IRGC Joint ...
us military, iran strikes
151
2026-16-01
Sunday, 01 March 2026 03:16 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved