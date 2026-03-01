US: Military Strikes More Than 1K Iranian Targets

The U.S. military has carried out strikes against over 1,000 Iranian targets so far since starting its campaign on Saturday, U.S. Central Command said Sunday.

In a fact sheet, Central Command listed these items under "Types of Targets:"

Command and Control Centers

IRGC Joint Headquarters

IRGC Aerospace Forces Headquarters

Integrated Air Defense Systems

Ballistic Missile Sites

Iranian Navy Ships

Iranian Navy Submarines

Anti-ship Missile Sites

Military Communication Capabilities

President Donald Trump said Sunday that U.S. military operations against Iran are "ahead of schedule."

He also said in another interview that 48 leaders have been killed in U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran.

"It's moving along. It's moving along rapidly. This has been this way for 47 years," he was quoted as saying in an interview with Fox News. "It's moving along rapidly. Nobody can believe the success we're having, 48 leaders are gone in one shot. And it's moving along rapidly."