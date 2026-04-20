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Over 3,300 People Have Died in Iran During war

Over 3,300 People Have Died in Iran During war

Monday, 20 April 2026 04:00 AM EDT

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran on Monday offered a new death toll for its war with Israel and the United States, with its forensic chief saying at least 3,375 people had been killed in the conflict.

The figure came from Abbas Masjedi, the head of Iran’s Legal Medicine Organization.

Masjedi, quoted by the judiciary’s Mizan news agency and other outlets Monday, said only four of the dead remain unidentified.

His comments did not break down casualties among civilians and security forces, instead just saying that 2,875 were male and 496 were female.

Masjedi said 383 of the dead were children 18 years old and under.

Masjedi’s figures raised questions about whether or not they included security force members, particularly given the levels of intense bombings targeting military bases and arsenals in the country.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


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Iran on Monday offered a new death toll for its war with Israel and the United States, with its forensic chief saying at least 3,375 people had been killed in the conflict.The figure came from Abbas Masjedi, the head of Iran's Legal Medicine Organization.Masjedi, quoted by...
US Iran war Israel Hormuz 20 April 2026
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2026-00-20
Monday, 20 April 2026 04:00 AM
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