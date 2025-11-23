US Export-Import Bank to Spend $100 Billion to Achieve US Energy Dominance, FT Says

The U.S. Export-Import Bank plans to invest $100 billion to advance President Donald Trump’s goal of expanding American energy influence worldwide, the bank’s new chair said. The first round of financing is expected to support projects in Egypt, Pakistan and Europe.

John Jovanovic, appointed in September, told the Financial Times that the agency will back initiatives aimed at strengthening U.S. and allied supply chains for critical minerals, nuclear power and liquefied natural gas. The effort is intended to reduce Western dependence on China and Russia.

“Ex-Im Bank is back in a big way, and it’s open for business,” Jovanovic said in his first interview since taking the position.

He said the bank’s priorities include expanding the reach of U.S. energy exports and addressing what he described as unfair vulnerabilities in critical mineral supply chains.

“We can’t do anything else that we’re trying to do without these underlying critical raw material supply chains being secure, stable and functioning,” he said.

The Export-Import Bank is among several federal agencies tasked by the White House with supporting energy and mineral projects to bolster domestic industry and reinforce Western supply networks.