US Official: EU Agreed to 15% Tariffs on Automobiles, Semiconductors, Pharmaceuticals

Sunday, 27 July 2025 08:39 PM EDT

European Union leaders agreed to 15% tariffs on automobiles, semiconductors and pharmaceuticals and accepted that the U.S. would stick to 50% tariffs on steel and aluminum, a U.S. administration official said on Sunday, adding the EU wanted to continue discussing steel and aluminum tariffs.

President Donald Trump suggested that the EU buy $1 trillion of U.S. energy during his term, but the deal was settled at $750 billion, according to the official, who also said the EU agreed to open markets to all but a few products.

The United States struck a framework trade agreement with the European Union on Sunday.

