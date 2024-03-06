US Citizens Advised to Flee Haiti Immediately

U.S. citizens in Haiti are being advised to depart the country immediately as violent gang attacks and political chaos have erupted in the past week.

The U.S. Embassy in Port-au-Prince issued an advisory Wednesday, urging American citizens to leave "as soon as possible by commercial or other privately available transportation options, in light of the current security situation and infrastructure challenges." The embassy also warned Americans not to travel to Haiti.

"U.S. citizens wishing to depart Port-au-Prince should monitor local news and information on security conditions from commercial transportation providers and should arrange to leave Haiti when security conditions and commercial transportation options permit doing so," the embassy's advisory read.

"At this time, the U.S. Embassy is not able to facilitate air travel for private citizens. U.S. citizens are advised to regularly monitor our webpage for alerts which may include updates on options to depart Haiti. We also recommend consulting with commercial carriers who operate flights into and out of Haiti, and travel agencies. Private carriers and many travel agencies provide timely information on available options to depart the country."

Haiti has plunged into deep social turmoil under the de facto rule of criminal groups, The Wall Street Journal reported, as warlords threaten to take over the Western Hemisphere's poorest nation unless Prime Minister Ariel Henry steps down and calls for new elections.

Henry, who reportedly is in Puerto Rico and unable to safely return home after a trip to Kenya, has been in power since the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse in July 2021.

Haiti's government declared a state of emergency Sunday, and the United Nations reported Tuesday that about 80% of the capital is controlled by armed gangs who tried to take control of Haiti's main airport Monday. The U.N. also said about 15,000 people have been forced to flee their homes.

"The U.S. Embassy in Port-au-Prince will be on limited operations [Thursday]," the advisory read. "Embassy operations may be further affected during the week because of gang-related violence and its effects on transportation and infrastructure. All appointments are cancelled through March 12, for visas and American Citizen Services including routine passport services, requests for Consular Reports of Birth Abroad, and notarial services.

"Persons with scheduled appointments should NOT attempt to come to the embassy until further notice; conditions may not allow the U.S. embassy to admit persons who arrive through March 12."

The Biden administration said it is not pushing Henry to resign but has encouraged Haiti to move forward with a presidential election. The White House also said it has no plans of sending U.S. troops to help the country.

"Kenya has agreed to send about 2,000 forces there," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said during Wednesday's briefing. "So that was recently signed, and that's going to move forward. But there is no plan to bring U.S. forces into Haiti."