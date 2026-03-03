Iranian Drone Hits Parking Lot Near US Consulate in Dubai

A suspected Iranian drone struck a parking lot next to the U.S. Consulate in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, early Wednesday, sparking a fire that sent plumes of black smoke into the air.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, speaking Tuesday in Washington, confirmed reports of the strike, which occurred early Wednesday in Dubai, and said all personnel were accounted for.

"The last update I had with seconds before getting before these cameras was that a drone unfortunately struck a parking lot adjacent to the chancellery building and then set off a fire in that place," Rubio told reporters ahead of a briefing with senators on U.S. military operations in Iran.

"All personnel are accounted for. As you're aware, we began drawing down personnel from our diplomatic facilities in advance of this," he continued.

"In the cases, for example, of Beirut, we basically drew down to a bare bone, as well as in as in Baghdad and in Erbil [Iraq] and in a couple other posts, as well," Rubio said, referencing staffing.

"So we've been very fortunate, obviously, but our embassies and our diplomatic facilities are under direct attack from a terroristic regime."

Authorities in the United Arab Emirates said emergency teams responded immediately and no injuries were reported, the Khaleej Times reported.

Iran has attacked several neighbors since joint U.S.-Israeli military operations began Saturday against the Islamic Republic's political and military leadership, including the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Oman.

The U.S. Embassy in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, was hit in another suspected Iranian drone attack earlier Tuesday.

The Saudi Defense Ministry said eight drones were intercepted and destroyed near the Saudi cities of Riyadh and Al-Kharj, Arab News reported.

The incident at the embassy caused a limited fire and minor structural damage, with no reported injuries.

Amid the conflict, the State Department has indefinitely closed embassies in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Lebanon and shut down at least one consulate. It also advised Americans to immediately leave 14 countries across the Middle East "due to serious safety risks," even as the conflict has closed airspace throughout the region and stranded travelers.

Dubai has a large and well-established Iranian population that for decades has composed a significant part of the emirate's merchant class, The Wall Street Journal reported. Iranian banks line Dubai's waterfront, and one of its oldest healthcare institutions is the ornate Iranian Hospital, built on land donated by the country's former ruler.

Before Wednesday's strike, UAE officials said they intercepted 172 of 186 ballistic missiles launched by Iran toward the country, with 13 falling into the sea and one landing inside its territory, according to the Times.

Officials also said that 812 Iranian drones were detected, 755 were intercepted, and 57 fell inside the country. Eight cruise missiles were detected and destroyed.

The attacks resulted in three fatalities — Pakistani, Nepalese, and Bangladeshi nationals — and 68 minor injuries.